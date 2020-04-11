PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — All face-to-face summer classes at University of Wisconsin-Platteville have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An update posted Friday on the school’s website said courses instead will be offered through “alternative delivery methods.” The campus essentially has been closed to most staff and students since mid-March as a result of the outbreak.
The summer session set to begin May 26 “will now only be used to enroll students in the co-op or internship sections scheduled for this session,” officials wrote on the website. No classes will be offered that session.
Face-to-face classes will move online for the summer session set to begin June 22. Courses that previously were scheduled to be online will not be affected.
On Thursday, UW-P announced that all summer in-person events, including camps, clinics and weddings, would be canceled or postponed through Aug. 1.