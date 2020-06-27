Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The county's total stood at 493 as of the latter time, with 9,524 tests completed -- 419 more tests than 24 hours prior.
The county's total for related deaths remained at 22.
Two more cases were reported in both Jackson and Delaware counties, bringing the total in each to 23 and 38.
The number of confirmed cases in Clayton County decreased by two, down to 36 as of 11 a.m. Saturday. Confirmed cases in Jones County decreased by one, down to 51. Decreases in case counts typically are the result of positive cases initially being attributed to the incorrect county.
No new deaths were reported in any Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area.
Statewide, another 378 cases were confirmed in the 24-hour period, for a total of 27,933 on Saturday. Three more related deaths were recorded, for a total of 704 statewide.