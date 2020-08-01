Veterans Freedom Center in Dubuque soon will close temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns.
The facility announced that it will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 3.
“Because of the rise in cases, we want to protect our veterans as many of us have underlying conditions,” an announcement stated. “Please, if you know veterans that come down on a regular basis, please check on them as for some this was the only place they would venture out to.”
The announcement notes that the center will continue to accept donations of deposit cans and bottles. They should be cleaned before being dropped off, and bottles and cans should be separated.