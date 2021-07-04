The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- Another COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. That increases the county’s toll to 213, which is the sixth-highest in the state. The five counties with the most related deaths are, in order, Polk, Linn, Black Hawk, Scott and Woodbury.
- One additional Dubuque County resident was confirmed to have COVID-19 in that 24-hour span, as was one Clayton County resident. No new cases were reported in the eight other counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
- As of Saturday, 148,665 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.5% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Iowa health officials announced Thursday that county hospitalization figures now will be updated once per week on Thursdays. The most recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 66 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 374,120. The state’s related death toll rose by four to 6,146.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,522,216 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not provide updated statewide case or death totals Saturday. As of Friday, the state had 612,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,315 related deaths.
- As of Saturday, 2,907,413 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 58.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health also did not provide updated statewide case or death totals Saturday. As of Friday, the state had 1,392,552 COVID-19 cases and 23,245 related deaths.
- As of Saturday, 5,881,251 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.