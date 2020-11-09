Three southwest Wisconsin school districts have announced plans to shift older students to virtual learning.
- Livingston-based Iowa-Grant High School will pivot to all virtual instruction for today and Tuesday, Nov. 10, according to a social media post. The district’s elementary and middle-school students will continue with in-person instruction.
- Shullsburg students in sixth through 12th grades will shift to virtual learning on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and will resume in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16, according to a social media post. There will be no instruction for these students today. Students in 4-year-old kindergarten through fifth grades will continue in-person instruction unless they are under a mandatory quarantine.
- Patch Grove-based River Ridge School District announced that high school students will switch to virtual learning on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Remote learning will continue through Friday, Nov. 20. There will be no classes today. Students should come to school between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to gather materials. Elementary and middle-school students will continue in-person instruction.