The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County flew past the 3,000-mark Thursday, as 128 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m.
That total was the highest of any 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. since the Telegraph Herald started recording figures at that time daily on May 19 and far surpassed any single-day total prior to that.
Nearly 81 new cases per day have been reported for the county in the week that ended Thursday night — more than double the prior week, which itself was continuing an upward trend of increasing numbers of cases while the county’s 14-day positivity rate also climbed.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the county’s 14-day rate stood at 27.9%, according to the TH’s calculations. Based on state-reported totals, the county had recorded 805 new confirmed cases and 2,883 new tests during the prior two weeks.
However, the TH calculations continue to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to Iowa’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate, even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Thursday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 16.6%.
What’s causing the surge?Local public health officials point to a variety of factors.
“I’m basing a lot of those cases on events,” said Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert on Wednesday. “We have tractor pulls going on, car shows going on, ATV rallies, weddings. There are still a lot of mass gatherings.”
She said she believed that one problem is these events are outdoors, which might lower the guard even of people who are taking the coronavirus seriously.
“At lot of them are occurring outside, where the distancing and mask-wearing are not enforced as much as we educate on a daily basis,” Lambert said.
And she expects that these events are likely to continue, so the positive case counts are going to continue to rise.
“We’re going to see more and more (events) before winter,” Lambert said. “Our first blizzard will be a good thing for us in some ways because people will be forced to stay inside with their families, rather than go outside and gather. Until we get a vaccine, that social distancing is crucial.”
In a video update released Thursday, City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan also cited K-12 schools and colleges being back in session and “community spread” as other factors driving the increase.
But just how many confirmed cases are tied to the county’s higher-education institutions is unclear, as those reached by the TH said they only periodically update the data.
Clarke University was reporting 29 cases as of Tuesday. Northeast Iowa Community College had 19 cases as of Sept. 18. Loras College had 37 cases as of Sept. 17, and University of Dubuque had 28 cases as of Sept. 16.
As of Thursday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 19 infected students and 13 staff. Western Dubuque Community School District had 16 students and seven staff with COVID-19. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 11 cases, all at Wahlert Catholic High School.
More detailed data
While Dubuque County Board of Health members this week approved soon releasing COVID-19 data by ZIP code, local public health officials this week also shared more detailed information regarding the ages of those infected with the virus.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team on Tuesday shared a graphic that shared age data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. It covered all Dubuque County positive cases through Monday, with most age groups broken down to five-year increments.
At that time, 22% of all cases had been confirmed in 19- to 24-year-olds — easily the most of any age group.
That was followed by 9% in the 25-29 range and 8% in the 15-18 group.
Each five-year age group from 30-34 to 60-64 accounted for 5% to 7% of the county’s to-date case count. Four percent of cases were in children 10 and younger, while 2% was children 11 to 14. A total of 12% of cases were in residents 65 and older.