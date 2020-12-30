Dubuque County health officials have mapped out local COVID-19 vaccination plans.
Health care workers are being prioritized to receive vaccinations based upon factors related to their potential exposure to COVID-19, including risk, frequency, immediacy and duration of exposure to the disease, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.
The release states that these vaccinations “will continue until health care workers in Dubuque County’s hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities are vaccinated.”
Vaccinations will then expand to cover other health care workers, such as dentists and dental staff, physical and occupational therapists, respiratory therapists and others.
The release states that the vaccination long-term-care facility residents and staff is expected to begin “very soon.”
Dubuque County health officials estimate there are nearly 5,000 health care providers to be vaccinated in the first round of vaccinations
Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Health Department, said in the release that the current phase of vaccinations is expected to run through spring and early summer.
The public will be alerted about upcoming groups to be vaccinated and vaccination locations as the supply of vaccine increases, according to the release.
Additional information is available online at dubuquecounty.org/COVID19 or by calling the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200.