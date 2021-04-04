Eighteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total climbed to 12,828.
Three new cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 1,970.
The state reported one new case in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,155.
One new case was reported in Clayton County. The county's total rose to 1,631.
No new cases were reported in Jones County, so the county's total remained at 2,905.
No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the five counties during the time period.
Dubuque County's death toll remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
The respective death tolls were Clayton County, 55; Delaware County, 39; Jackson County, 42; and Jones County, 55.
Statewide, Iowa reported 432 additional COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state's total to 353,244.
No additional related deaths were reported in Iowa during the 24-hour span in the state, so the statewide death toll remained at 5,822.