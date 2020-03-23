Police: 3 transient men charged in death of acquaintance
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Three men have been charged with first-degree murder after a body was found floating in a small body of water at a suburban Chicago recreational area, authorities said last week.
Crystal Lake police announced Wednesday murder charges were filed against Michael M. Miller, 33,; David J. Peterson, 23, and William P. Linke, 50, in the death of Robert L. Krikie Jr., 51, whose body was found Tuesday.
When police arrived where Krikie’s body was found, three men were at the scene, one of whom appeared to be covered in blood.
Police describe the suspects, all held in the McHenry County Jail, as transients who are acquaintances. Police said the victim also has no known address and might have been acquainted with his alleged attackers.
In addition to the murder charges, Miller, Peterson and Linke have been charged with robbery, aggravated battery, concealment of a homicide and mob action.
All three men are in custody at the McHenry County Jail awaiting bond hearings, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if the suspects have obtained legal representation.
Chicago woman rescues infant during attempted carjacking
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman pulled her 6-month-old daughter out of a sport utility vehicle to safety after a gun-wielding man tried to carjack it with the infant inside, police said.
The 22-year-old woman was outside the SUV in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Thursday afternoon when the man pointed a gun at her, took her belongings and ran toward the parked SUV.
As the man climbed inside the SUV, police said the woman opened the rear door and scooped up her daughter from the backseat, the Chicago Tribune reported.
A 60-year-old man who witnessed the incident tried to walk over and intervene, but the gunman also pointed his firearm at him, police said.
The armed man then exited the SUV, which still had the woman’s items inside, and fled in a dark sedan, police said.No one was injured, and police detectives were investigating the attempted carjacking.
2 Chicago police officers fired for shooting at stolen car
CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers who fired on a stolen car in 2016 during a chase that ended with the fatal shooting of the unarmed driver were fired, it was announced Thursday.
The Chicago Police Board found in an 8-0 decision that Officers Michael Coughlin Jr. and Jose Torres violated Chicago Police Department rules for shooting at the car driven by 18-year-old Paul O’Neal. The officers can appeal their firings in Cook County Circuit Court.
The Independent Police Review Authority, which no longer exists, recommended in 2017 that Coughlin and Torres be fired. It determined the officers risked the lives of fellow officers and bystanders by firing on the stolen Jaguar. It also didn’t find credible Coughlin’s and Torres’ assertion they fired because they believed fellow officers were in danger.
Then Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in 2018 agreed with the review authority’s recommendation and the department asked the police board to make a final decision.
The incident involving O’Neal began when police spotted the Jaguar, reported stolen in suburban Chicago, in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. As the vehicle driven by O’Neal fled from police, it struck two police SUVs. After O’Neal ditched the car, he fled through several backyards and was shot to death by another officer, Jose Diaz. There is no video of the shooting.As O’Neal lay on the ground face down, Diaz was captured on a body camera video kicking him. When asked by the review authority why he kicked the the teen, Diaz answered, ‘‘Anger, rage, frustration,” according to agency records. Though IPRA concluded Diaz ‘‘genuinely believed” O’Neal had a gun, it recommended a six-month suspension for kicking the teen and yelling profanities at him. Diaz is fighting the suspension.
O’Neal’s shooting, which sparked protests, occurred as Chicago’s police practices were being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department in the wake of the 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by white police officer Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke was eventually convicted of second-degree murder and is serving a six-year prison term.