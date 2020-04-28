Two local COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday, while the number of cases in Dubuque County continued to surge.
The Dubuque County resident who died was 61 to 80 years old, according to a press release. It was the county’s second death related to the coronavirus.
Seven additional confirmed cases in Dubuque County also were reported, pushing its total to 87.
One more case was confirmed in Clayton County, which now has 13 cases and one death, and Jones County, which has 19 cases.
With no new cases, Jackson County remains at five and Delaware County at four.
Statewide, 392 additional confirmed cases were reported Monday, along with nine more related deaths. Iowa now has reported 5,868 confirmed cases and 127 deaths.
Statewide, more than 38,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 2,000 of the people confirmed to have had the virus are considered “recovered.”
In Wisconsin, Grant County officials announced that a fifth resident with COVID-19 has died.
It marked the second consecutive day in which a coronavirus-related death was reported in the county.
County officials also announced another confirmed case, pushing its total to 32.
Earlier in the day, state officials reported 170 new confirmed cases. The state now has 6,081 total.
There have been 281 related deaths, after nine more were reported.
No new cases were reported in Crawford County, which has had three to date; Iowa County, seven; or Lafayette County, four.
In Illinois, 1,980 additional confirmed cases were reported Monday. The state’s total now stands at 45,883. Jo Daviess County’s count remains at 11.
There also were 50 additional related deaths. The state’s total now is 1,983.