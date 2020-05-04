Iowa officials on Monday announced 534 additional cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed.
The state’s total now stands at 9,703.
Four more related deaths were reported, pushing the toll to 188.
In Illinois, 2,341 new cases were reported, along with 46 additional deaths.
The state totals now stand at 63,840 cases and 2,662 deaths in 97 counties.
In Wisconsin, 272 new cases were reported Monday. The state total now stands at 8,236.
One additional death was reported, so the state's toll now is 340.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)