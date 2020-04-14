Two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Jones County, Iowa, but no other new cases were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s coverage area.
In Iowa, 123 new confirmed cases were reported. The statewide total now sits at 1,710, with more than one-third of those cases having been reported in Linn County, 258 cases; Johnson County, 210; and Polk County, 195.
The new cases pushed Jones County’s total to 10. With no new cases, Dubuque County still has 35; Clayton County, seven; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, two.
Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Monday — one in Linn County and one in Muscatine County. The statewide total now is 43 deaths.
In Illinois, another 1,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday. It was the 10th time in 11 days that the number of new cases topped 1,000.
The statewide total now sits at 22,025. Jo Daviess County’s tally remained at 11 on Monday in the state’s update, though officials announced Monday morning that a resident at Galena Stauss Senior Care had tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been 794 related deaths statewide, with 74 more reported Monday.
In Wisconsin, 87 new cases were reported Monday. The state’s total now is 3,428.
Ten more related deaths also were reported, bringing the state’s total to 154.
With no new cases Monday, Grant County’s total remains at six; Iowa County, five; and Crawford and Lafayette counties, three each.