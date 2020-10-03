Eighty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 3,643.
There were 252 new tests in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 31,112. That means the county had a positivity rate of 31.7% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate inched up to 11.7%.
There was one additional COVID-related death in Dubuque County during that time period, bringing its total to 44.
Delaware County reported 15 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, pushing its total to 494. Jackson County reported 10 more cases, moving its total to 391. Clayton County reported six new cases for a total of 281. There were five new cases in Jones County, where the total is now 309.
Delaware County reported one more COVID-related death in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to four. The related death tolls for Jackson, Jones and Clayton counties remained at three.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester reported an additional five cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 52. Of those reported cases, 31 people have now recovered.
Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 16 cases, 12 of which have recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care remained at XX cases, with no recovered at this point.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,056 additional cases in the 24-hour span, pushing the total to 91,861.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 10 to 1,377.