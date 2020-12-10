Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- There were 13 more COVID-19-related deaths in the tri-state area reported between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. A change in the way the State of Iowa reports COVID-19-related deaths contributed to increased tallies in such deaths in area counties and across the state. Dubuque County added four new deaths in that time frame, so its total is now 119. Jackson and Jones counties each added three more deaths in that period, while Clayton County added two.
- Statewide, the death toll increased by 102 for a total of 3,021 at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County tallied one additional death Wednesday.
- Dubuque County reported 63 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 12.8%.
- Jackson County reported 24 additional cases and a rate of 16.4%.
- Delaware County reported 14 more cases and a rate of 13%.
- Jones County reported seven additional cases and a rate of 19.1%.
- Clayton County had 11 additional cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 18.1%.
- The state health department released county-level hospitalization data as of Tuesday. At that time, Dubuque County had 34 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, up four from Sunday; Jones County, 15, an increase of one; Clayton County remained at seven; Jackson County, seven, down two; and Delaware County increased by three to five hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state was reporting outbreaks at 10 local long-term-care facilities — places with three or more active cases currently. As of Wednesday evening, the case counts were: Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 22 cases, an increase of one; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 20 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — 73 cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85 cases; Anamosa Care Center — 65 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39 cases; and Guttenberg Care Center — 49 cases, an increase of one.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 2,485 in the 24-hour span for a total of 249,305.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 60 more positive cases Wednesday. Iowa County added 24 new cases, Crawford had 16 additional cases and Lafayette County added eight.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,619 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 422,065. There were 81 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,887.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 12 new cases Wednesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 8,256 new cases Wednesday, along with 179 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 812,430 cases and 13,666 deaths.