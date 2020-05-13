Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced further business openings statewide, effective Friday, including restaurants (not bars), hair salons, barbershops and fitness centers
Restaurants and other businesses in 77 counties have reopened with limitations, while restaurants in the remaining 22 counties, including Dubuque County, are limited to carryout and delivery only.
Effective 5 a.m. Friday, Reynolds said she will expand those provisions statewide to allow more businesses and parts of Iowa’s economy to reopen.
Hair salons and barbershops, as well as massage and tattoo establishments, libraries and racetracks have remained closed statewide. Those businesses will be allowed to reopen.
Pubic, social, recreational and sports gatherings and events of more than 10 people, however, are still prohibited through May 27 under the governor's order.
The announcement comes as a large number of COVID-19 testing results in Dubuque County have been returned, bringing with them a wave of new confirmed cases.
Thirty-two new cases were reported Wednesday in the county, pushing its total to 235.
Two more deaths of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the county also were reported, bringing the county's total to nine.
Statewide, there were 377 additional cases reported Wednesday, pushing the state total to 13,289.
Seventeen more related deaths were reported, with at total of 306 COVID-related deaths in Iowa.
"In a few counties (in central and western parts of the state) virus activity increased in the last two weeks," Reynolds said. "We’re intentionally testing in those communities, which is driving positive case numbers up in the short term. But, it’s also allowing us to identify exactly where the virus is most active, track it’s spread and scope, and put measures in place to contain it, delivering the long-term results that we want and need.”
About 1 in 37 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19, with 1 of 236 Iowans testing positive, according to state data.
In the region that includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties, 75 patients remain hospitalized with COVID-19, with 28 patients in intensive care and 22 on ventilators.
A total of 139 ventilators are available in the region, and 59% percent of hospital beds and 81% of total ICU beds are available in the region, according to the state.
“And even though hospitalizations have increased recently in a few communities, resources remain stable and Iowans are getting the care that they need,” Reynolds said. ”This activity remains consistent with what we’ve seen in eastern Iowa, and these positive signs give me confidence that we’re on the right path and we’re ready to take additional steps forward.”
Last Friday, Reynolds allowed dental services to resume and campgrounds, drive-in theaters, tanning facilities and other businesses to reopen statewide if they meet certain requirements.
The governor also lifted Iowa’s ban on nonessential surgeries and allowed farmers' markets to open again.
Reynolds said today she’s confident restaurant owners will be responsible in starting to reopen their businesses as restrictions are eased.
“We’re opening (the economy) up and doing it in a phased, responsible and safe approach,” Reynolds said.
Businesses will be required to follow capacity restrictions, health measures and recommended guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health, Reynolds stressed.
Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said businesses reopening will need to frequently clean and sanitize following the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and have hand sanitizer available for customers and staff.
Businesses as well will need to provide visual reminders to customers to social distance, spacing themselves 6 feet apart while in the establishment, and allow or require the use of masks.
Reisetter also said that any Iowan over 65 or with underlying health conditions should still continue to stay home as much as possible. Anyone who has been in close contact with anyone who is a confirmed positive case also needs to continue to self-isolate for 14 days.