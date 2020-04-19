PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Grant County health officials announced this afternoon that four more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county and that a third person with the virus has died.
The new cases push the county's total of confirmed cases to 23.
The county's total stood at 10 on Thursday morning.
The death of someone with COVID-19 pushes the county's total to three. It is the second death reported since Friday.
In Wisconsin, 147 new confirmed cases were announced today, pushing the state total to 4,346.
That announcement came before Grant County officials provided the update this afternoon.
According to the state figures, there were no new cases in Iowa County, which still has six, or Crawford and Lafayette counties, 3 each.
The statewide death toll climbed to 220, with nine more reported. It is unclear if the latest Grant County resident was included in those figures.