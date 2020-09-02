Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Nine additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday,
- increasing the county’s total to 2,044.
- The nine cases resulted from 59 new tests for a 24-hour positivity rate of 15.3%. The overall county rate was 8.5%. With 223 new cases based upon 2,051 tests during the past two weeks, Dubuque County recorded a 14-day positivity rate of 10.9%.
- The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. Tuesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 7.1%.
- Similarly, Delaware County, which had seven new cases out of just 32 tests between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, registers on the state website as a 14-day positivity rate of 13.4%. However, TH statistics tracked each day show a total of 80 new positives and 410 new tests reported over the last 14 days, which equates to a positivity rate of 19.5%.
- Jackson County, which added six new cases in that 24-hour period, gets a 14-day positivity rate of 10.4% from the state. TH numbers show 44 positives and 287 tests in two weeks’ time, for a rate of 15.3%.
- Recoveries continue to climb in Dubuque County. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 434 “active” cases, 30 fewer than 24 hours earlier.
- Each Iowa county in the TH coverage area has residents who are hospitalized for COVID-19. The totals are Dubuque County, eight; Jackson County, three; Clayton County, one; while Delaware and Jones counties each had two. There were no additional deaths reported in any of the five counties.
- Jones County reported five additional cases in that 24-hour period. Clayton County added two more.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 650 new cases during the 24-hour span to increase the state’s total to 65,478. There were seven additional related deaths, and the toll stands at 1,123.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday. Crawford and Grant counties each reported one additional case Tuesday. In Lafayette County all but one of 187 positive cases has recovered.
- A free drive-thru testing site will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at Boscobel Kronshage. No appointments are necessary. Pre-registration online is available at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 981 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 76,584. There were eight additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,130.
- Illinois reported 1,492 new confirmed cases Tuesday along with 39 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s total to 236,515 cases, including 8,064 deaths.
- A free drive-thru test site will be held this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 4, 5 and 6 in the parking lot near the Village of Elizabeth offices. No appointment or doctor order is necessary.