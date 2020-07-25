Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 26 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, for a county total of 1,316. There were no additional deaths reported, so that toll remains at 26. In that 24-hour span, the county logged 111 new test results, for a positivity rate of 23.4%. Overall, the county’s positive test rate is 7.2%.
- A total of 13 people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the most-recent data from the state.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the total number of cases, there appeared to be 802 “active” cases in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Friday. That is 24 more than the prior day and 56 more than two days prior.
- Jackson County saw an increase of five more positive cases between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. Clayton County’s total increased by four in that 24-hour period to 71. Jones County tallied three new cases, now at 106 cases total. Delaware County added two more for a total of 73.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 623 to 41,271 in the 24 hours ending at 5 p.m. Friday. The state reported three more deaths, for a total of 823.
- Grant County, Wis., health officials reported 17 additional cases Friday. Testing in the county increased by 94 between Thursday and Friday for a positivity rate of 18.1%.
- Lafayette County health officials reported four additional confirmed cases Friday, for a total of 99. Iowa County had two additional cases Friday, for a total of 56. Crawford County remained the same with 49 positive cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed infections rose 1,018 Friday — the third time in four days that the daily tally topped 1,000. The state’s total was 46,917. There were no more related deaths reported Friday, so that toll stood at 878.
Jo Daviess County, Ill., reported seven new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 92 cases. That’s up from 64 at the beginning of the week, an increase of 44%. A press release from the Jo Daviess County Board encouraged the public to practice safety protocols, warning that increased positive cases and hospitalizations could prompt the state to roll back the region’s status to Phase 2 or 3, which impose more stringent guidelines.
- Illinois’ statewide tally of confirmed cases rose by 1,532 Friday, pushing its total to 168,457 cases. There were 19 additional confirmed deaths for a total of 7,385 deaths.