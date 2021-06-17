Over 50,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday shows that 50,113 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of 333 from Wednesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,951 fully vaccinated (increase of 22 from Wednesday)
- Delaware County residents: 7,113 fully vaccinated (increase of 44)
- Jackson County residents: 8,117 fully vaccinated (increase of 50)
- Jones County residents: 9,737 fully vaccinated (increase of 57)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 1,464,571 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.