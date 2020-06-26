Most nursing homes in the tri-state area have not experienced known COVID-19 outbreaks, according to new federal data.
The figures, released each week by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, include the incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths along with staffing and supply information.
CMS has listed 36 nursing homes in the TH coverage area, which includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Collectively, they house more than 1,700 residents.
COVID-19 poses a serious threat in nursing homes because residents, often elderly and with underlying health conditions, are at high risk of dying from the disease’s complications.
“Our population is very vulnerable, and we know that,” said Matt Jahn, director of health services at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque. “With the precautions and guidelines that are in place, we are all following very stringent, regulated requirements to try to mitigate transmission as much as possible.”
NEW DATA
For many local facilities, the information provided by the federal agency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic surpasses what has been shared by state health departments.
For example, the State of Iowa only has shared information on its COVID-19 tracking website on two local facilities — and only then because both have had outbreaks, which means at least three confirmed cases of the coronavirus. According to the state, as of Thursday, Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases, with 24 people recovered, while Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 cases, with nine recovered.
A state inspection report indicated that Dubuque Specialty Care officials said 11 residents with COVID-19 had died.
CMS data indicate that two local Iowa nursing homes — Edgewood Convalescent and Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — have each had one resident with COVID-19 die. However, data is not being reported from Dubuque Specialty Care in the federal system.
Sara McCool, Edgewood’s administrator, did not respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, 12 residents with COVID-19 have died at Orchard Manor in Lancaster, Wis.
Edgewood Convalescent Home, Edgewood Edenbrook of Platteville (Wis.) and Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien, Wis., each reported one resident who tested positive for COVID-19. Orchard Manor reported 27 positive cases.
Multiple facilities reported a single COVID-19 infection among staff, including Luther Manor Communities, ManorCare Health Services, Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bethany Home and Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa. Sunnycrest Manor is listed as having one such case, but the facility announced a second on Thursday.
Additionally, three staff at Edgewood Convalescent Home and 12 at Orchard Manor have tested positive for COVID-19.
Data from two local facilities — Dubuque Specialty Care and Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa, Iowa — have not been reported since CMS began releasing data in late May.
‘SUSPECTED CASES’
While only a fraction of residents living in area nursing homes test positive for COVID-19, CMS reported many more “suspected” cases across most nursing homes.
Any resident who reports a respiratory symptom must be counted as a suspected case, said Jahn, of Stonehill Care Center.
That nursing home has reported no confirmed COVID-19 cases or deaths among residents and staff but has documented 12 suspected cases among residents and 16 among staff.
Jahn said a challenge is COVID-19 symptoms also can manifest in a range of other diseases to which seniors are susceptible.
“In almost all of the cases that we have seen, there may have been some other clinical indication of some other type of disease process happening for something non-COVID-related,” he said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 1 million to 3 million infections occur annually in long-term-care facilities — most often urinary tract infections, diarrheal diseases and antibiotic- resistant staph infections.
Stonehill, like most facilities, will place a resident who displays symptoms into isolation and administer a COVID-19 test. Staff must isolate at home.
Even if the test comes back negative — and, therefore, COVID-19 has not been confirmed — the resident or staff member remains on a nursing home’s suspected case tally with the federal agency.
A CMS spokesperson acknowledged that a person who is considered a suspected case and later tests positive for COVID-19 likewise would be included in the cumulative tallies of both suspected and confirmed cases.
SHORTAGES?
The CMS data also lists the status of nursing homes’ supply of medical and N95-grade face masks, gloves and gowns. Nearly all possess them, and some homes even have one week’s supply or more.
“We have not had any problems,” said Miranda Barnhart, administrator of Guttenberg (Iowa) Care Center. “It was definitely challenging in the beginning.”
Other homes, such as Orchard Manor, reported nursing staff shortages.
Orchard Manor Administrator Carol Schwartz said a need for additional employees did not compromise patient care.
“We mandate staff to stay over if needed on a rotation basis system,” she wrote in an email. “Our staff actually came forward to work to ensure the care and well-being of our residents. We were also able to secure some temporary assistance with nursing staff from the local hospitals who had their staff on temporary leaves.”