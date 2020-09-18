Another local Iowa prep football team must put a halt to its season due to the coronavirus.
Bellevue High School announced on Friday morning that all football activities have been canceled, effective immediately through Sept. 30. The Comets (2-1, 1-0 Class A District 5) will not host Alburnett tonight at C.C. Hammann Field or visit Maquoketa Valley in Delhi on Sept. 25.
Bellevue Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer confirmed there were positive COVID-19 tests within the football program. Those who were deemed to be in close contact have been notified and instructed to isolate for 14 days per public health guidelines.
The Comets are now the third area high school football program affected by COVID-19. Both Maquoketa and Dyersville Beckman started its seasons later than scheduled due to confirmed cases.