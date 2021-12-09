The number of new Dubuque County residents confirmed to have COVID-19 climbed during the week that ended Wednesday, one week after the count dropped dramatically.
Still, the 533 new cases reported from Dec. 1 to Wednesday was the second-lowest weekly total in the past five weeks. The state only releases county-level data on Wednesdays.
Local health officials were pleased to see the lower count but still were worried about the high case total and unsure which direction the numbers are trending.
“We’re still in that timeframe where if we were to see high transmission that occurred over Thanksgiving, we’d begin seeing the cases show up,” said County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert. “We’ll have a much better picture at the end of the week. Maybe they will start decreasing. But with two more holidays and cold weather, we will have to keep our eye on it.”
Meanwhile, county officials were pleased at the data they received regarding booster doses administered to county residents.
CONFIRMED CASE COUNTS
The number of new cases in the county surged upward from Oct. 20, when 257 had been reported in the prior week, to Nov. 24, when the county had 691. In the two weeks up to that latter date, the average daily case count was the highest since around Thanksgiving of 2020.
But the week ending Dec. 1 offered a glimmer of hope, as 481 new cases were reported, though health officials worried the lower count was closely tied to the fact that 550 fewer residents were tested for COVID-19 than the prior week.
The 533 cases this past week still was fewer than during the weeks ending on Nov. 10, 17 and 24.
In 2020, a big surge ahead of Thanksgiving worried the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team, but a second surge after the holiday was not observed. At the time, officials credited that to people following mitigation strategies.
Elsewhere, the new case count in Delaware County, Iowa, in the week ending Wednesday was similar to the week ending Dec. 1 — 89 new cases from 86 — but it was not as high as the week before Thanksgiving. In Wisconsin, Lafayette County saw a similar trend, with 58 new cases in the week ending Wednesday, compared to 56 the week before.
Two area counties, however, have continued to surge since late October.
Jackson County, Iowa, had 180 new cases in the week ending Wednesday, up from 163 new cases the week ending Dec. 1 and 124 the week before that. Iowa County, Wis., similarly had 97 new cases in the last week, continuing a steady rise.
Jones County, Iowa, had a low week ending Dec. 1 but then had 104 new cases the week ending Wednesday, leaping past the 95 new cases the week before Thanksgiving.
Grant County, Wis., ignored the general trend and peaked with 224 cases in the week ending Dec. 1. In the last week, it had 211 new cases.
Neighboring Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford County, Wis., continued their downward directions last week, with numbers lower than the week prior.
HOW ARE VACCINATED FARING?
In Dubuque County, about 70% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Additionally, more than 870 children younger than 12 now are fully vaccinated, according to federal data. Vaccinations for children 5 to 11 were approved in early November, so the first waves of children now are reaching the fully vaccinated stage.
So, how many of the local COVID-19 cases are among Dubuque County residents that were vaccinated?
The Iowa Department of Public Health still will not report that data, and according to Dubuque County Health Department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft, the department has given no indication that it will.
“We don’t even get notifications from them when they’re making changes to what they report,” she said. “They have cut back from communicating with us, at least compared to what they were doing.”
Statewide, the IDPH reports that, as of Wednesday, about 74% of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated. The rate climbs to 84% among patients in intensive care.
The number of patients with COVID-19 at Dubuque’s two hospitals continues to climb. There were 53 such patients Wednesday — the fourth straight increase. MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital started supplying the Telegraph Herald with their COVID-19 patient totals on Wednesdays five weeks ago.
DUBUQUE COUNTY BOOSTERS
The IDPH recently started providing counties with data regarding administration of the third-dose booster shot for vaccines. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these shots reverse a waning in immunity from the vaccines found in fully vaccinated individuals after six months.
In Dubuque County, 23,171 fully vaccinated adults have received booster shots as of Wednesday.
That represents 47% of the Dubuque County adults who were fully vaccinated by mid-July. County health department staff saw that as a resounding, even surprising success, especially when broken down by age group.
Among residents 65 and older who were vaccinated by mid-July, 74% had received their booster as of Wednesday. Of vaccinated 60- to 64-year-old residents, 52.5% had gotten their booster. The percentage ticks down in each decade-long age group after that.
“It’s great to see how many 65 and older have gotten the booster,” Kloft said. “They are way ahead of the game. That’s good to see because they’re still one of our most vulnerable populations.”