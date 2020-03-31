The Social Security Office of the Inspector General warns residents of a scam related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scam letters being circulated warn residents that their payments will be suspended or discontinued unless they call a phone number in the letter, according to a press release.
The release states that the scam involves misleading beneficiaries who call into providing personal information or providing payment with gift cards, wire transfers or mailing cash to maintain regular benefit payments.
But the scam can be avoided easily if letter recipients remember one thing: “Social Security will not suspend or decrease Social Security benefit payments or Supplemental Security Income payments due to the current COVID-19 pandemic,” the release states.