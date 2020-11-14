Dubuque County has the most long-term-care centers with active COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.
On Friday, a sixth such outbreak was reported in the county — six confirmed cases, with two recovered, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
There were 100 such outbreaks, involving more than 2,900 cases in total, across the state as of 5 p.m. Friday. Scott County had the second-most of any county with five outbreaks, while Woodbury County had four.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the other area outbreaks were:
Dubuque County
- Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 76 cases and 18 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care — 35 cases, 31 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 11 cases, five recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque — 21 cases, 18 recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered.
Delaware County
- Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 64 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases, two recovered.
Jones County
- Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered.
- Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — six cases and none recovered.
Clayton County
- Elkader Care Center — five cases, and one recovered.
No active outbreaks were being reported in Jackson County.