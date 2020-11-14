SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Dubuque County has the most long-term-care centers with active COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.

On Friday, a sixth such outbreak was reported in the county — six confirmed cases, with two recovered, at Dubuque Specialty Care.

There were 100 such outbreaks, involving more than 2,900 cases in total, across the state as of 5 p.m. Friday. Scott County had the second-most of any county with five outbreaks, while Woodbury County had four.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the other area outbreaks were:

Dubuque County

  • Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 76 cases and 18 recovered.
  • MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care — 35 cases, 31 recovered.
  • ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 11 cases, five recovered.
  • Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque — 21 cases, 18 recovered.
  • Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered.

Delaware County

  • Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 64 recovered.
  • Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases, two recovered.

Jones County

  • Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered.
  • Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — six cases and none recovered.

Clayton County

  • Elkader Care Center — five cases, and one recovered.

No active outbreaks were being reported in Jackson County.

