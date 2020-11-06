A 151 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque were confirmed between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, surpassing the record-setting 11 a.m. total of the previous 24 hours by five.
Today marks the third day in a row in which the 11 a.m. count for the county has hit a record. (The overall record is 156 cases, set from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday of this week.)
The county's total number pushed to 6,406.
Jones County again jumped to a new high one-day total of new cases with an increase of 390 new positive cases between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. Jones County now has had 1,212 positive cases. Jones County sources attribute the significant increase to an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary and smaller outbreaks at long-term care facilities. The Department of Corrections lists 476 inmates infected with COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. today.
One more COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County in the 24-hour period, moving the to-date toll to 66.
Elsewhere, Jackson County had 25 more cases in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. and now stands at 890. Delaware County had 20 more, bringing its total to 971. Clayton County has 17 additional cases for a total of 654.
With no new deaths, Delaware County remains at 16, Jackson County at five, Jones County at four and Clayton County at three.
The state is tracking outbreaks at eight area long-term-care centers. As of 11 a.m. today, they were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque -- 67 cases (an increase of three), with 11 recovered.
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care -- 35 cases, with 29 recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque -- 20 cases, with 17 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 10 cases, with one recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- seven cases, with two recovered.
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases, with 64 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- five cases, with two recovered.
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 36 cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 3,393 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 144,225.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 14 to 1,815.