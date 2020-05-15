ELKADER, Iowa — Clayton County is reopening county offices on a limited basis starting Thursday, with steps being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The doors at county facilities will remain locked, appointments must be made in advance, only one visitor per household will be admitted, and visitors will be asked screening questions and have their temperatures taken at the door, according to a press release.
Anyone entering a county facility must wear “a properly fitting mask that covers their mouth and nose.”
The county Law Enforcement Center remains closed, with inmate visitation and work release suspended until further notice.
Residents still are encouraged to visit claytoncountyia.gov to see what services are available online. Call 563-245-1106 for more information.