In Iowa, there were 988 additional cases from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today for a total of 85,425.

Iowa's related death toll rose by seven to 1,311.

In Wisconsin, 2,817 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 113,645.

There were seven additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,281.

In Illinois, 2,441 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 25 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 286,326 cases and 8,588 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Covid map
Confirmed cases in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Saturday. 
Illinois-map-0926
Wis-map-0926

 

 

