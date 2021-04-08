More than 25,800 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Thursday shows that 25,817 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 416 from Wednesday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 38,692 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 1,066.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,737 who have received at least one dose (increase of 37 from Wednesday); 4,174 fully vaccinated (increase of 84)
- Delaware County residents: 5,466 who have received at least one dose (increase of 52); 3,631 fully vaccinated (increase of 122)
- Jackson County residents: 6,483 who have received at least one dose (increase of 187); 4,622 fully vaccinated (increase of 165)
- Jones County residents: 6,626 who have received at least one dose (increase of 367); 4,510 fully vaccinated (increase of 379)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 711,748 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,089,666 had received at least one dose so far.