Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- One day after a record-setting number of confirmed cases was reported for Dubuque County, a more-typical increase was reported Thursday — three cases. That was 29 fewer than the 32 on Wednesday, which was double the previous record for a single day in the county. The county’s total now stands at 238.
- Related, the number of test results plummeted. On Wednesday, 936 were reported. That count fell to 121 on Thursday.
- A 10th COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County. Seven counties in the state have between 200 and 350 confirmed cases. The number of related deaths in those counties range from one to 13.
- The size of Dubuque County’s lone outbreak at a long-term-care facility has grown. Twenty-six confirmed cases now are reported at Dubuque Specialty Care. It is unclear when those new cases were confirmed, given that the increase Wednesday outpaced the number of new cases reported countywide. No such outbreaks — defined as at least three cases of COVID-19 — have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- One additional case each was reported Thursday in Delaware and Jones counties. Their totals now stand at 11 and 35 cases, respectively.
- Statewide, 386 additional confirmed cases were reported, pushing Iowa’s total to 13,675. Twelve more related deaths were tallied. The toll now stands at 318 in the state.
- In Wisconsin, two more confirmed cases were reported in Crawford County, while Iowa and Lafayette counties both added one case to their totals. Crawford County’s total is now 20; Iowa County, 11; and Lafayette County, 16.
- Statewide, there were 373 new cases reported. Wisconsin’s total is 11,275. Thirteen additional deaths were announced, so that toll now is 434 statewide.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services this week unveiled a new feature on the state’s COVID-19-tracking website. It released the names of all 38 nursing homes that as of Wednesday were the subject of public health investigations related to COVID-19 cases. No such investigations are listed for Crawford, Iowa or Lafayette counties. Only one facility is listed in Grant County — county-owned Orchard Manor in Lancaster. However, no additional information is shared about those investigations. The Telegraph Herald has been trying for weeks to get an update on the outbreak at that facility. The last update came on April 28, when it was reported that eight staff and 19 residents had COVID-19.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 3,239 cases, along with 138 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 87,937 cases and 3,928 deaths.