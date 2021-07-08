The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- No additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. However, one less case was reported in Iowa County, Wis.
- As of Wednesday, 149,140 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.6% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Iowa health officials announced that county hospitalization figures now will be updated once per week on Thursdays. The most recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of June 30, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 73 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 374,358. The state’s related death toll rose by one, for a total of 6,149.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,527,247 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 57.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Royce Hall at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. For more information, call 608-723-6416.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 130 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 613,280. The state’s death toll rose by eight to 7,331.
- As of Wednesday, 2,931,738 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 58.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,394,235 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, an increase of 462 cases from Tuesday. The state’s death toll rose by six to 23,278.
- As of Wednesday, 5,909,643 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.