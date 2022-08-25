Library News
Break out the Cribbage board, dust off your Scrabble letters, and join us for game night. Thursday, Aug. 25th at 6:30 p.m. we’re breaking out the table-top games and enjoying lively conversation and friendly competition. We’ll have a variety of games available and will be ready to play.
Please note, the library closes at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, for staff in-service. Regular library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of holidays, and staff in-service dates. You can find our hours posted on our website, solon.lib.ia.us, or by calling the library at 319-624-2678.
The library has an immediate need for community volunteers. If you are a teen hoping to provide service and earn “Silver Cord” hours, or an adult with some free time, we’d love to have your help. Library volunteers are key to supporting staff and keeping the library moving. Visit the Library to complete a volunteer application and see how you can help.
In addition to reading storybooks together, you can also enjoy the Tumblebook Library on your favorite device. This online resource provides access to an unlimited number of children’s books, without holds or waitlists. You can select to read along, listen, or dive into non-fiction books. There are so many choices with the Tumblebook Library. Visit our website, solon.lib.ia.us, and click on “Online Resources” to find a list of all of our services available from wherever you are.
Child Car Seat Safety Checks are Tuesday, Sept. 27th, 9 a.m. –12 p.m. Patrons are invited to bring their child safety seat, their vehicle, and their child to the library where a certified technician will be on hand to answer questions, check for recalls, and assist with making sure child safety seats are correctly installed. Parents and caregivers can sign up for this drive-through event online or sign up at the library desk. A limited number of walk-in appointments will be available.
The Friends of the Solon Public Library are seeking new (or returning) members. They are also looking for a new board member, and/or someone with the desire to organize garage sale donations. If you’re interested in becoming a member of the Friends of the Library, there are applications at the library or on our website, click on “About” and select “Friends” for contact information.
Join us Tuesday mornings at 10:30 for Storytime. Miss Cassi will share songs, books, and games with friends and caregivers all about fairs and farms this month. We also continue to share Digital Storytime with you, anytime on your favorite device. Visit our website or find us on YouTube to enjoy.
What’s new?
Unwind with a new movie or tv series from the new shelves at the library.
The Duke. In 1961, a 60-year-old taxi driver steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sends ransom notes saying that he will return the painting if the government invests more in care for the elderly. Rated R.
The Gilded Age, Season 1.The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and huge fortunes were made and lost. In 1882, young Marian Brook moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, Marian must choose if she will follow the established rules of society or forge her own path.
Jurassic World: Dominion. Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. PG-13.
Sonic the Hedgehog #2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Rated PG.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The fictionalized version of Nick Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous super fan, Javi Gutierrez. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative Vivian and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Rated R.
Vivo. Vivo follows a one-of-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear”) who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively square with his beloved owner Andrés. Though they don’t speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music. But when tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval, inviting her old partner to her farewell concert with the hope of reconnecting, it’s up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: A love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to Marta, who lives a world away, Vivo needs help from Gabi, an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum, to fulfill his owner’s wishes. Rated PG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.