Timothy Scott Glenn, 62, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospice, Cedar Rapids. A memorial service was held Saturday, June 5, at the United Methodist Church, Olin, by Pastor Jamie Glenn-Burns. Inurnment is Olin Cemetery. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, is caring for Tim and his family.
Survivors include his children, Zach (Nicole) Glenn and Kaiti Glenn (Michael Boston); grandchildren, Huck and Prim and Ryker and Ryan; mother, Laverna Glenn-Hanson; siblings, Greggory (Susan) Glenn, Julie (Randy) Goetz, Daniel (Christine) Glenn, and Jennifer (Michael) Mims; step-brothers, Chuck and Rob (Heidi) Hanson; nine nieces and nephews; uncle Bruce Conwell; cousins, Chad Conwell and Tracy Poole; former spouses, Nancy Hartigan and Susan Sweet; and many extended family members.
Timothy Scott Glenn was born June 29, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, to James Glenn and Laverna (Conwell). He attended Olin Consolidated School, graduating in 1976. Tim earned his bachelor’s in sociology from Cornell College in 1980. Tim was Grand Delt at Delta Phi Rho at Cornell. He also belonged to the United Methodist Church. Tim enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, watching Jeopardy, reading — especially James Patterson and Lee Child, and was a crossword puzzle wizard. In his prime, Tim was a hell of a man; he could BS with the best of them. He never complained and was a free spirit and free thinker.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Glenn; beloved niece, Olivia Deutmeyer; step-father, Richard Hanson; aunt, Bonnie Conwell; and favorite dog, Shady.
Memorials may be directed to Tim’s family.
