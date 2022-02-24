Lucian Lawrence

Lucian ‘Luke’ John Lawrence, 93, of Central City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Hallmark Care Center in Mt. Vernon. Family greeted friends and family Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. A Funeral Mass was held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Central City, with visitation one hour prior. Reverend Nick March officiated. Burial followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Prairieburg.
Luke was born Jan. 7, 1929, in Central City, son of Jack and Julia (Lacek) Lawrence and was a graduate of Coggon high school. On June 7, 1950, Luke was united in marriage to Lois Eileen Smith. They lived a short time in Cedar Rapids, eventually farming in Prairieburg, later moving to Central City. Luke worked as a machinist for Collins Radio until retirement. He was an active member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Central City. Luke enjoyed building Volkswagens and golfing. He and Lois enjoyed touring with the local MG Car Club and wintering in Texas. Luke will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Luke is survived and lovingly remembered by his two children, Rick (Nancy) Lawrence of Cedar Rapids and Lynn (Dean) Holeton of North English; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Luke was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Julia Lawrence; wife, Lois Lawrence in 2020; son, John; daughter-in-law, Jodie and four sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Luke’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 1730 28th Street in West Des Moines, Iowa, 50266.