Elton Junior ‘Al’ Remington, 87, of Marion, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Silver Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marion. Visitation was held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A memorial service followed with Deacon Jeff Volker officiating. Inurnment with military honors took place at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
Al was born Feb. 17, 1934, in Walker, son of Elton and Edna (Seeks) Remington. He attended Marion high school then served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955, during the Korean War. Al was united in marriage to Lorraine Kirby Jones June 19, 1982, in Anamosa. He worked for Link-Belt and Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids. Al was a member of the Marion American Legion Post #298. He enjoyed telling jokes, gardening, canning, and making sauerkraut. Al and Lorraine enjoyed traveling and dancing during retirement. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Al is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Lorraine Remington of Marion; five children, Mark Remington of Sun City, Ariz., Dennis Remington of Wells, Nev., Bradley (Jennifer) Remington of Atlanta, Ga., Fae Johnson of Whittier and Lonnie Jones of Marion; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Stormy) Remington, Tonya Remington, Jordan Remington, Amber (Scott) Franzen, Ashley (Blake) Rodemeyer, Katie Jones, Adam Jones and Holli Jones; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Rita Urbanek of Marion and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Edna Remington; two sons, Matthew Jay Remington and Charles Robert Jones and sister, Barbara Baker.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.