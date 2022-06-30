Johnson County Master Gardeners(JCMG) will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Taste of the Heritage Garden Wednesday, July 13, from 5:30- 7 p.m.
Following a two-year hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, the annual celebration is back, in-person. The Taste is a tribute to Iowa’s history and food. The event is held at historic Plum Grove, 1030 Carroll Street in Iowa City; cost is $5 donation.
Donations fund the gardens and Kirkwood Community College horticulture scholarships and 4-H Awards.
This year, Master Gardeners will honor Betty Kelly, who died March 30. Kelly organized efforts for the gardens at Plum Grove and “The Taste.” The Taste cookbook will serve as a program and will feature recipes for the food served as well as a tribute to Kelly. Her family is commemorating her with a tribute bench recognizing her service.
JCMG prepares and serves food for the event. Menus always include a variety of items featuring vegetables that Friendly Lucas might have grown and served in the mid-1800s. This year’s menu includes some favorites from past years including plum dishes – purple plum soup and plum oat bars and a plum topping for the ice cream.
Also on the menu will be King Arms Cabbage slaw, Iowa applesauce cake, Dane’s Dairy ice cream and rhubarb punch.
The Old Post Office Brass Band will perform as they have for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.