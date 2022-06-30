Library Events
The summer has been packed with fun for all ages, it’s hard to keep up with all the events. Don’t miss out. This weekly column in the Economist gives you the highlights. Pick up a calendar, and browse our website to be sure you don’t miss a thing.
Thursdays are for brand new BAM POW To Go Kits. Kindergarten-5th graders are invited to pick up weekly fun, at-home activity kits. New kits continue through July 28. June 30 is Build it: Pinwheels.
Teens (incoming 6th-12th graders), are invited to play Survivor, June 30 at 2 p.m. Can your skills carry you to victory? Save the date for Outdoor Games Thursday, July 7 at 2 p.m.
Expert storyteller, Darrin Crow, is sure to entertain the whole family with Campfire Stories on June 30 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and join us on the library patio around our campfire. We’ll even share a delicious S’mores snack mix.
While the families are busy with Campfire Stories, adults and young adults (16+) can head to the library meeting room for Game Night June 30 at 6:30 p.m. Play a favorite table-top game like Scrabble or Cribbage, break out the cards, or try a new game. Game Night is the last Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
The library will be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
Gather on the library porch with us for singing, rhymes, and parachute games at Songs on the Lawn. The whole family is welcome to join us Mondays at 10:30 a.m. through July 25(no program on July 4)
Warm summer nights are meant for outdoor fun and Family Fun Night is just that. Mark your calendar for July 9, as we’ll have Family Fun Night with outdoor games at 7:30 p.m. and the movie Encanto at 8:30 p.m.
Save the dates for upcoming family programs:
ISU Insect Zoo Thursday, July 7 at 4 p.m.
Family Fun Night Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Mississippi River Museum Monday, July 11 at 1:30 p.m.
Virtual Trivia Night Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.
What’s new?
There’s always a wide selection of new fiction hitting the shelves. Stop in to browse today.
This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub. What if you could take a vacation to your past, without the filter of memory? What would you give to go back in time and relive your youth, in person, with the people who shared it? On the eve of her 40th birthday, Alice’s life isn’t terrible. She likes her job, even if it isn’t exactly the one she expected. She’s happy with her apartment, her romantic status, her independence, and she adores her lifelong best friend. But something is missing. Her father, the single parent who raised her, is ailing and out of reach. How did they get here so fast? Did she take too much for granted along the way? When Alice wakes up the next morning somehow back in 1996, it isn’t her 16-year-old body that is the biggest shock, or the possibility of romance with her adolescent crush, it’s her dad: the vital, charming, 49-year-old version of her father with whom she is reunited. Now armed with a new perspective on her own life and his, is there anything that she should do differently this time around? What would she change, given the chance? With her celebrated humor, insight, and heart, Emma Straub cleverly turns all the traditional time travel tropes on their head and delivers a different kind of love story — about the lifelong, reverberating relationship between a parent and child.
The Book of Night by Holly Black. Charlie Hall has never found a lock she couldn’t pick, a book she couldn’t steal, or a bad decision she wouldn’t make. She’s spent half her life working for gloamists, magicians who manipulate shadows to peer into locked rooms, strangle people in their beds, or worse. Gloamists guard their secrets greedily, creating an underground economy of grimoires. And to rob their fellow magicians, they need Charlie. Now, she’s trying to distance herself from past mistakes, but going straight isn’t easy. Bartending at a dive, she’s still entirely too close to the corrupt underbelly of the Berkshires. Not to mention that her sister Posey is desperate for magic, and that her shadowless and possibly soulless boyfriend has been keeping secrets from her. When a terrible figure from her past returns, Charlie descends back into a maelstrom of murder and lies. Determined to survive, she’s up against a cast of doppelgangers, mercurial billionaires, gloamists, and the people she loves best in the world — all trying to steal a secret that will allow them control of the shadow world and more. Fans of The Ninth House and The Night Circus are sure to enjoy this book.
The Wedding Crasher by Mia Sosa. Just weeks away from ditching DC for greener pastures, Solange Pereira is roped into helping her wedding planner cousin on a random couple’s big day. It’s an easy gig… until Solange stumbles upon a situation that convinces her the pair isn’t meant to be. What’s a true-blue romantic to do? Crash the wedding, of course. And ensure the unsuspecting groom doesn’t make the biggest mistake of his life. If you enjoyed Sosa’s The Worst Best Man, or just enjoy a hilarious rom-com, this one’s for you.
