Betty Walton, 90, of Marion, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at The Views of Marion. Funeral services were held Friday, June 24, 2022, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon with burial at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery. A luncheon followed at the funeral home after the burial.
Survivors include her children, Douglas of Mount Vernon, Barbara (Darrell) Porter of Hopkinton and Kevin (Kim) of Marion; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mabel Pata of Cedar Rapids; brother, Raymond Detert of Ottawa, Ill. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was born May 18, 1932, south of Shueyville, daughter of Lewis and Lula (Gray) Detert. On May 24, 1950, she married Donald Walton in Cedar Rapids. Betty worked in housekeeping at Cornell College, then as a homemaker and farm wife. She and Don enjoyed living on the farm where Betty spent many hours gardening and canning. She dearly loved her family and friends and getting together to play cards and games as often as possible.
Betty was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon and was formerly an active member of the United Methodist Women. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; son, Craig; brother, Leo and brother-in-law, Frank Pata.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Mercy.
Please share your support and memories with Betty’s family on her Tribute Wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
