Friday, Oct.15, 2021, David “Dave” Condit, 71, loving husband and father, went to his heavenly home. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Lisbon United Methodist Church, located at 200 East Market Street, Lisbon. A music circle to remember Dave will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, outside the Stone City General Store, located at 12612 Stone City Rd, Anamosa. A private inurnment will take place at Hazel Knoll Cemetery, Central City.
Dave was born Feb. 20, 1950, in Leon, son of Robert and Maxine (Martin) Condit. He grew up in Cedar Rapids graduating from Kennedy High School in 1968. Dave attended The New School of Art in Toronto, traveled and lived in various cities in the U.S, until meeting and marrying Deb (Kluver) Condit in 1973. Together, they raised four children, Rachel, Charity, Melissa, and Caleb in Whittier, surrounded by a fellowship of friends and family. Deb preceded Dave in death Feb. 11, 2018. He married Deborah Goodlove (Walden) Aug. 24, 2019, and together they enjoyed daily devotions, repairing and selling antiques, creating Dutch pour paintings, and connecting with their community of faith that spans the globe.
Dave worked as a custom cabinet maker, carpenter, and home builder, with a specialty in creating reproduction moldings and millwork for Victorian homes and restoring furniture. He built cabinetry for the Cedar Rapids Art Museum, created reproduction entry doors for a storefront in NewBo, built homes in Mt. Vernon and surrounding areas, and designed and built custom furniture for a Spanish restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz. Dave’s handiwork is part of many homes throughout the Cedar Rapids area and beyond. He designed Dave’s Blend of coffee and officiated weddings as an ordained minister.
Dave spent his life loving Jesus and had a deep understanding of God’s grace and love for us all. He was known for big hugs, his sense of humor, his love of music, the way he welcomed strangers as friends, beautiful woodworking, and adopting people into his family and friend circle. Dave loved good coffee, spicy hot sauce, and aged cheese, especially if they could be shared with others.
In addition to his wife Deb, Dave was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Condit. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Goodlove Condit of Mt. Vernon; his children, Rachel (Mark) Schreiber of Spring Hill, Tenn., Charity (Chad) Schroeder of Caledonia, Minn., Melissa (Louis) Collins of Hiawatha, and Caleb (Rebecca) Condit of Kansas City, Mo.; step-children; Nathan (Amanda) Goodlove of Mt. Vernon and Leah Sengbusch of Des Moines; brother, Reverend James (Renee) Condit of Marion; sister, Noralyn (Scott) Giles of San Ramon, Calif.; grandchildren, Jensen, Anna, Chloe, and Ava; and step-grandchildren, Will, Matt, Ronald, and Reva. Dave also leaves behind several cousins, nieces, nephews, and many who consider Papa Condit as their own father.
