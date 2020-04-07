Donald Trump

Donald J. Trump, 73, is the 45th and current president of the United States. He assumed office on Jan. 20, 2017, and filed to run for re-election on the same day.
Trump is running on an America First platform, which he described in his inaugural address: "Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs."
In his first two years in office, two U.S. Supreme Court justices were confirmed, the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, and Congress passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Prior to serving in the White House, Trump was a real estate developer, author, and television personality.