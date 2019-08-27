Event: Mitchell Tenpenny and Chris Lane, University of Wisconsin-Platteville Welcome Back Concert
Time/date: 7 p.m. Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. Doors open at 6.
Site: Williams Fieldhouse, University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Cost: $33 for general admission for UW-P students and those younger than 18, $38 for adults and $53 for premier pricing. Prices will increase on Saturday, Aug. 31. Premier tickets purchased before Aug. 31 will be entered into a drawing for random meet-and-greet passes with one or both headline artists. Tickets are available at the University Box Office, by calling 608-342-1298 or by visiting tickets.uwplatt.edu.
Online: www.mitchell10penny.com, iamchrislane.com
Tidbits
• Tenpenny’s single, “Drunk Me,” has been Platinum-certified No. 1 and has had more than 200 million on-demand streams. He also has been called the 2019 artist to watch by Country Music Television and was nominated for a 2019 Academy of Country Music award for new male artist of the year.
• Lane is known for his hits, “Fix,” “For Her,” “I Don’t Know About You” and “Take Back Home Girl,” featuring Tori Kelly, that became his third consecutive Gold-certified single. He has released two albums: “Girl Problems” and “Laps Around the Sun.”
• The annual Welcome Weekend at UW-P offers events and activities for new and returning students, helping them to explore campus and the community. The event is open to the general public, as well as to local college students.
• In addition to UW-P students, those enrolled at University of Dubuque, Loras College, Clarke University, Northeast Iowa Community College and Southwest Wisconsin Technical College can buy tickets at student rates.
• Previous Welcome Weekend concerts have featured Lady Antebellum, Mike Posner and the Sick Puppies, among others.
• For more information on the concert and ticket prices, visit www.uwplatt.edu/welcome-weekend.