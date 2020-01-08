When you decide to form a bluegrass band in college with your best friends, winning Grammy Awards and performing with the likes of Steve Martin probably aren’t the ambitions that first come to mind.
But in the past two decades, the Steep Canyon Rangers have realized that those realities weren’t so far-fetched.
“We were just three guys who went to school together at the University of North Carolina; that’s where the band began,” said mandolin player Mike Guggino in a phone interview. “We were a traditional bluegrass band when we started, and we stayed that way for many years. But we slowly evolved into something else, added members to the group and liked that sound so much that we saw our songwriting become less traditional. It happened organically that we were able to find a different groove.”
The sextet that blends its bluegrass aesthetic with elements of pop, country and folk will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, as part of the University of Dubuque’s Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
A free CyberCafé Knapp Stage pre-show concert, featuring local guitarist and singer Ralph Kluseman, will take place from 6 to 7.
Continuing to call Asheville, N.C., its home base, the Steep Canyon Rangers formed in 2000 and has developed a vast catalog of original music that links it to the past and, simultaneously, demonstrates an intent to bring string-based music into contemporary relevance.
“We do a lot of original music,” Guggino said. “We’ve written our own songs for a long time. Some of them are bluegrass. Some of them are not bluegrass.”
The group’s unique niche which found them drawing crowds at festivals across the country before garnering major industry accolades, also has drawn attention from surprising spectators-turned-collaborators. Among them are legendary comedians Martin Short and Steve Martin.
A notable banjo player as well, Steve Martin has become a kind of fixture among the ensemble, continuing to perform frequently with the group for the past decade. Among the Steep Canyon Rangers' 14 albums -- its first released in 2001 -- two have been recorded in collaboration with the comedian.
In 2013, musician Edie Brickell also began sitting in regularly with the band after she and Steve Martin co-wrote a tune together titled, "Love Has Come for You."
“The one thing we learned from working with people like that is the importance of performing and putting on a good show,” Guggino said. “Talent and being good at what you do is a huge part of it, but you also can’t just get up there and play notes. You have to perform. I think Steve Martin in particular taught us about crafting a set list and working on creating those special moments of peaks and valleys in our show.”
Recently, the band also collaborated with Boyz II Men and the Asheville Symphony to overhaul the Steep Canyon Rangers’ original “Be Still Moses,” which was first recorded on its 2007 album, “Lovin’ Pretty Women.”
Additionally, it released a live album, “North Carolina Songbook,” in November. It’s a recording of the band's 2019 performance of North Carolina songwriters at Merlefest and captures the Steep Canyon Rangers in its element.
It's something Guggino said the band is looking forward to showcasing for Heritage Center audiences when it performs there next month.
“I think we put on an exciting and high-energy show,” Guggino said. “We’re much more of a live band than a studio band. People can come ready to boogie.”
2020 will see the outfit returning to the recording studio, as well as taking on a steady lineup of live performances.
“Getting to do what we do for a living and traveling with our closest friends, it’s what we love,” Guggino said. “As the years go by, we keep evolving and becoming more and more comfortable improvising. It just keeps getting better and better all the time.”