Event: Cody Johnson
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Cost: Tickets start at $30 and are available at the Five Flags Center box office and at TicketMaster.com.
Online: www.codyjohnsonmusic.com
Tidbits
- An independent artist for several years on the country music scene, Cody Johnson released his major-label debut, “Ain’t Nothin’ to It,” earlier this year, which spawned the hit, “On My Way to You.”
- Johnson’s concerts have drawn comparisons to Garth Brooks. The music from his previous independently released albums — inspired by 1990s country foundations — made him a familiar presence on Texas and Oklahoma red-dirt radio.
- Johnson wears his musical influences on his sleeve — referencing George Strait in “When Cowboys Were King,” Alan Jackson and Tim McGraw in “Y’all People” and Johnny Cash, Jackson Browne and Bruce Springsteen in “Monday Morning Merle.”
- Johnson hit the rodeo circuit and made his first album selling self-financed CDs from his pickup. But the cost of competition took its toll, and he eventually ditched life as a rodeo pro who played music on his off days to become a prison guard who played clubs on the weekends. As the crowds began to grow, he pieced together a string of hits on the Texas music charts, as well as snagged the Texas Regional Radio Music Award as Male Vocalist of the Year.
- Johnson’s unsigned status didn’t keep him from chart success. His last three albums cracked the Top 10 of Billboard’s Country Albums chart.
Quotable, by Cody Johnson
“There’s that rodeo competitor in the back of my head that says, ‘I don’t want to ride a bull, I want to be a world champion bull rider.’ All my heroes have taken this step, and I’ve been given the opportunity with Warner to take this step on my own terms with a huge monster behind the machine that I’ve created. It doesn’t get any better than that.”