Event: The Four Italian Tenors
Time/date: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $34-$79, plus taxes and fees, with admission to the pre-show wine and cheese tasting included. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: thefouritaliantenors.com
Tidbits
- The Four Italian Tenors include Roberto Cresca, Alessandro D’Acrissa, Frederico Parisi and Federico Serra performing tenor arias and other songs in arrangements that have been created for their debut tour of the U.S.
- Their performances have been described as “captivating,” “exhilarating,” “passionate” and “mesmerizing.” According to Five Flags Center General Manager, HR Cook, The Four Italian Tenors are “a unique group which brings molto fun and intimate interaction to its audiences, who enjoy the supremo sounds of Italy.”
- A complimentary pre-show reception, featuring cheese, Italian desserts and a cash wine bar, will take place for ticket holders.