Event: FireHouse
Times/date: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $29 and are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Attendees must be 21 or older.
Online: www.firehousemusic.com
Tidbits
- FireHouse has been on the music scene for more than 25 years, with 16 gold and platinum records, seven million sales worldwide, two Billboard Top 10 hits, four Billboard Top 40 hits, seven Billboard Top 100 hits and more.
- FireHouse released its self-titled debut album in 1990. The band’s first single, “Shake & Tumble,” saw radio success and was followed by “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” which became its first Top 10 hit.
- “Love of a Lifetime” also entered the Top 10, reaching No. 3 on the U.S. charts.
- This string of hits vaulted FireHouse’s first album to double-platinum status in the U.S., also garnering gold status in Canada, Japan and Singapore.
- At the 1991 American Music Awards, FireHouse accepted the award for Best New Hard Rock/Metal Band, chosen over Nirvana and Alice in Chains.
- In 2003, the band headed back into the studio to record its eighth album, “Prime Time,” evolving its musical style, while maintaining hard rock roots.
- Since its first time at Q Casino in 2017, FireHouse has sold out each show, according to the venue.
- Special guest Johnny Trash also will perform.