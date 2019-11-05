Event: Tony Orlando
Time/date: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $25, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at www.MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office or by calling 563-690-4800. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Online: tonyorlando.com
Tidbits
- Tony Orlando is best known for his No. 1 hit, “Knock Three Times,” which became the top song of 1971, selling more than six million copies.
- His follow-up hit, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” became the No. 1 song in 1972.
- Other hits include, “Sweet Gypsy Rose,” “Who’s in the Strawberry Patch with Sally,” “Mornin’ Beautiful” and “Steppin’ Out (Gonna Boogie Tonight).”
- Since 1993, Orlando has performed more than 2,000 shows in Branson, Mo., where he was named Branson’s Entertainer and Vocalist of the Year. He has also won three American Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.