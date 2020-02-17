if you go

Event: Country Unplugged, featuring David Lee Murphy, Joe Diffie and Mark Chestnutt.

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Site: Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.

Cost: $39-$59, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office or at www.TicketMaster.com.

Online: www.davidlee.com, joediffie.com, www.markchestnutt.com