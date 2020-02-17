If you’re a country music lover and came of age in the 1990s, there was no escaping the sounds of David Lee Murphy, Joe Diffie and Mark Chestnutt.
Chart-toppers like “Dust on the Bottle,” “Party Crowd,” “Pickup Man,” “Third Rock from the Sun,” “Home,” “Bigger Than the Beatles,” “Brother Jukebox,” “I’ll Think of Something” and “It Sure is Monday” ruled the airwaves and helped usher in crossover appeal to the steadfast genre.
Tri-state fans of the trio of artists might want to brace themselves. The chance to hear all of those tunes and more — and in one sitting — will take place Thursday night, as Murphy, Diffie and Chestnutt take the Five Flags Center stage as part of the Country Unplugged Tour.
The show boasts the three performers playing their classic hits and sharing the stories behind them.
“Basically, it’s just a really big country music treat,” said Murphy in a phone interview from his home in Nashville. “We go back. For people who love the 1990s, it will be Joe Diffie getting up there and singing all those hits that people remember, Mark Chestnutt — who is an amazing vocalist — getting up there and playing all his hits and me playing hits I’ve had and others a lot of people don’t even realize I wrote. It’s a blast and is just a fun night of good old country songs.”
Murphy first made a name for himself in 1994, when his song, “Just Once,” was included to the soundtrack of the film, “8 Seconds,” starring the late Luke Perry.
The following year saw the release of Murphy’s debut, “Out with a Bang,” which featured the hits, “Dust on the Bottle” and “Party Crowd.” The latter went on to become the most-played country song of 1995, with the album claiming best-selling status for a new male country artist and being certified gold.
Murphy’s follow-up, “Gettin’ Out the Good Stuff,” did just that with back-to-back top five singles in 1996. And a third album, “We Can’t All Be Angels,” was released in 1997.
In the early 2000s, Murphy shifted his focus to writing songs for other artists, though having previously co-penned album cuts for Reba McEntire and Doug Stone, it signaled more of a return, Murphy said.
In addition to his own material, Murphy has had a hand in writing such hits as Kenny Chesney’s “Living in Fast Forward,” Gary Allen’s “A Feelin’ Like That,” Van Zant’s “Goes Down Easy” and Blake Shelton’s “The More I Drink.”
He also has spun gold for Keith Anderson, the Eli Young Band, Josh Thompson, Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Luke Bryan, Blackberry Smoke, the Road Hammers and Thompson Square, among others.
“I was always a songwriter,” Murphy said. “I had written songs for other artists before I became an artist, then wrote songs for myself. When I got my artist deal, I probably spent 10 years writing just for me.”
Then, life happened. Putting parenting over time spent out on the road, Murphy decided to step back from touring and recording and put more of his efforts toward churning out hits for other country music acts.
“I had three kids,” he said. “We had our first when I was still struggling as an artist and songwriter. He grew up knowing what it was like to be in a two-bedroom house with a tin roof. I missed a lot with our second kid because I was out on the road. By the time we had our third kid, I wasn’t going to do that again. So, I spent from about 2006 to 2014 or 2015 just writing songs for others.”
With his three children now grown, Murphy has returned to recording and the road. His most recent album, “No Zip Code,” was released in 2018, though he has kept up the pace in his musical collaborations as well.
“It never gets old,” Murphy said, with a laugh. “Sometimes you’re writing for yourself. Sometimes you’re writing for another artist and it just sounds like something that would be good for Kenny (Chesney), Jason (Aldean) or Luke (Bryan). It’s easier to write for other artists. When you’re writing for yourself, you have to raise your standards even higher.
“But you’re always happy when something you wrote is doing well on the charts. You still remember what it was like when you were poor and struggling to have any of your music heard. Any hit song could be your last hit song, so when you get one, you’ve got to treat it like your last and enjoy it.”
Sharing the show alongside Murphy, Diffie charted 35 singles between 1990 and 2004. Among those, a dozen reached the top 10, 10 reached the top 40 and five became No. 1 hits.
Diffie also has put his co-writing chops to use, penning singles for Holly Dunn, Tim McGraw and Jo Dee Messina, as well as performing with Mary Chapin Carpenter, George Jones and Marty Stuart.
Also performing, Chestnutt saw a decade of chart success between 1990 and 1999, with eight albums, 20 top 10 hits and eight No. 1 singles.
He has collaborated with Tracy Byrd, Vince Gill and Alison Krauss and also has netted two CMA Awards, including Best New Artist and Vocal Event of the Year, both in 1993.