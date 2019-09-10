MAQUOKETA, Iowa – An indie rock band will headline both nights of this year’s fourth annual GARP Fest at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers in rural Maquoketa.
Susto will perform Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, the venue announced Monday. The band has released three studio albums since forming in 2014.
The venue will announce additional bands in the coming weeks.
Early-bird general admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. Visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com for more information.