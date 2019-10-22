Event: Montgomery Gentry
Time/date: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $35 and are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or Guest Services. The show will be standing room only. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Tidbits
- Eddie Montgomery will return to Q Casino and Hotel’s Showroom after having previously performed at the venue’s Back Waters Stage in 2017.
- Montgomery recently released “Outskirts,” a seven-song EP.
- With more than 20 charted singles, the Kentucky native has earned CMA, ACM and Grammy awards and nominations with tunes such as “Hell Yeah,” “My Town” and “Hillbilly Shoes.”
- As a duo, Montgomery Gentry notched five No. 1 singles, including “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All” and “Roll With Me.”
- The duo was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009 and into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2015.
- Originally conceived to mark Montgomery Gentry’s 20th anniversary, its new album, “Here’s to You,” now represents the start to a new legacy. On Sept. 8, 2017, Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash at age 50. The new collection, which was recorded before his death, serves as a reminder of the pair’s presence and points to the future for Montgomery and the Montgomery Gentry brand.