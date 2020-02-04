Event: Jordan Davis
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: Tickets start at $29.50, plus taxes and fees, and are available at www.FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: www.jordandavisofficial.com
Tidbits
- Jordan Davis has been named an Artist to Watch by dozens of publications, including Billboard, Rolling Stone, CMT, Amazon Music and SiriusXM.
- The Louisiana native worked as an environmental consultant before his passion for music and songwriting took his life in a different direction.
- Davis’ debut album, “Home State,” has racked up more than 800 million online streams across the world.
- The LP features three singles that have made the Top 20 of the Billboard Country Singles chart including, “Singles You Up,” “Take it from Me” and “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.”
- “Singles You Up” and “Take it from Me” have been certified platinum, while also reaching the Top 50 of Billboard’s Hot 100 pop singles ranking. That chart success led Billboard to name him Top New Country Artist for 2018.
- Davis recently released the duet, “Cool Anymore,” with Iowa native Julia Michaels. It will be the lead single from his forthcoming sophomore album.
- Davis won the Best New County Artist award at last spring’s iHeart Radio Music Awards and was one of the nominees for the Academy of County Music’s New Male Artist of the Year, alongside chart-toppers like Luke Combs and Jimmie Allen.
- Davis garnered another nomination for Breakthrough Video of the Year at last year’s CMT Music Awards.
- Davis has previously toured with the Rascal Flatts, Jake Owen, Brett Young and Old Dominion on its “Make it Sweet” Tour in Europe.
- Davis made his Dubuque debut in May 2019 at Heritage Center.