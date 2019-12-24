On New Year’s Eve, Dubuque’s Grand Opera House will be transformed into a big band ballroom when singer Bryan Anthony and bandleader Hunter Fuerste take the stage to celebrate the Great American Songbook and the legendary Frank Sinatra.
“Celebrating Sinatra: His Life in Music” is a night of songs, storytelling and pure nostalgia. It is the second year that the duo has collaborated to bring the concert to Dubuque.
If they had been alive during the heyday of big bands and swing more than 80 years ago, Anthony and Fuerste might have played at the Princess Ballroom or the Crystal Ballroom, both popular venues in the city.
Or, perhaps they would have played with Tommy Dorsey, Guy Lombardo, Benny Goodman or Count Basie at Melody Mill, a venue north of town that hummed with social activity, music and dancing throughout the big band and swing eras and beyond.
Fuerste, an ophthalmologist by day, did get the opportunity to play with Lombardo at the end of the famed bandleader’s career. An accomplished trombonist and self-taught arranger, he joined Lombardo and his Royal Canadians in 1976, where he found a mentor in Lombardo’s longtime arranger, Dewey Bergman.
“I became a pest,” he said. “But he was so generous and patient with me. I learned a lot.”
Fuerste and Anthony met when, after seeing Anthony perform several times with the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Fuerste introduced himself.
“I met him and asked him to come and do a show,” Fuerste said. “Bryan is a tremendous vocalist and is so great at what he does.”
They worked on the orchestrations for this particular event for two years but have been performing together periodically for 15.
“Bryan brings most of the arrangements,” Fuerste said. “I’ll do earlier stuff, like Tommy Dorsey and the playoffs.”
Playoffs are the musical cues often played as an act exits the stage.
Anthony, whose home base is in Austin, Texas, admitted to having a soft spot for crooners like Sinatra and the bands of the time.
“The stories the songs tell and the simple, beautiful melodies are just timeless,” he said in a phone interview. “When you hear a song, you think about love, you think about your own experiences. These songs are about love, about loss, about finding love. They make you think and feel. That’s a lot of what I love about them.”
Even before he completed his bachelor’s degree in music, Anthony was recruited by the Glenn Miller Orchestra. He took a leave of absence from school and spent 18 months on the road singing American standards with the renowned musical ensemble.
When he returned to New York to continue his studies, he was cast in “Our Sinatra,” an off-Broadway show that ran for more than two years. He managed to complete his bachelor’s degree and went on to earn a master’s degree in jazz and contemporary music.
Anthony also has performed with the orchestras of Tommy Dorsey and Nelson Riddle, and continues to work with other big bands as well.
In addition to the Dubuque concert, Anthony estimates he performs Sinatra tributes
25-30 times per year. He pointed out that he is not a Sinatra impersonator.
“Nobody sounded like him,” he said. “Nobody can sound like him ever again. What I do is get inside these songs and tell the stories. Sinatra was so good at telling stories, which is as fun as the songs themselves. But I don’t sound like Sinatra.”
One of the stories Anthony tells is Sinatra’s breakout stardom.
“Back then, the big band leader was the star, not the singers,” he said. “The singers were instruments just like any other in the band. So when Sinatra left the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra to go solo, he was a trailblazer.”
Sinatra went on to a successful singing career. The term “bobby-soxers” was coined by the press to describe his gaggles of zealous female fans. While popular on the record charts, he became an Academy Award-winning actor and founded a record label.
Anthony is a passionate advocate of the Great American Songbook. The catalog of early 20th century music is considered influential in the country’s musical evolution.
“The music remains because it’s good music,” he said. “Duke Ellington once said there were two kinds of music: Good music and the other kind. And this is good music. It’s what will keep it alive.”